Sentrics Announces Brian Dawson As New CEO

DAYTONA, FL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics, a leading provider of solutions for senior living communities, has appointed Brian Dawson as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly 30 years of experience in the senior living industry, Dawson is committed to driving innovation, strengthening company culture and delivering best-in-class solutions that enhance the lives of seniors and the communities that serve them.

Dawson has been an integral part of Sentrics since its inception, previously serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer. His leadership journey began at Silversphere, where he was a third-generation President before its acquisition by Sentrics in 2018. His career has been dedicated to developing technology solutions that provide safety, connectivity and peace of mind for residents, caregivers and operators.



This leadership transition aligns with Sentrics' long-term vision for growth, product innovation and enhanced client partnerships. Dawson's deep industry expertise in senior living and commitment to building on the company's strong foundation ensure that Sentrics remains a trusted partner for senior living communities.

“Sentrics is at a pivotal moment, and we are poised for incredible growth,” said Dawson in his first address to employees.“Millions of new senior living residences will be needed in the coming decade, and our role in supporting communities with the right technology has never been more critical.”

Dawson's passion for the industry is deeply personal. With his own parents soon moving into a senior living community that utilizes Sentrics solutions, he is committed to ensuring the company delivers best-in-class products that improve the quality of life for residents across the country.

Under Dawson's leadership, Sentrics will continue its mission to provide innovative, reliable and scalable solutions that empower senior living communities to deliver exceptional care and operational efficiency.

About Sentrics

Sentrics is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for senior living communities, offering an integrated suite of life safety, entertainment, engagement, and analytics solutions. By delivering data-driven insights and intuitive technology, Sentrics empowers operators to improve resident care, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the senior living experience .

