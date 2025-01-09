Ukraine's Heroic Struggle Motivates Partners To Help It - Dutch Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, says Ukraine's heroic fight for freedom and democracy motivates its international partners to provide the nation with what it needs.

That's according to the minister's exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“Ukraine is forcing Russia to pay a high price for its aggression. After almost three years, Ukraine has kept Russia from large breakthroughs. That is a huge achievement. However, the involvement of North Korean and the continued incessant air by Russia deeply worry me. Ukraine's heroic struggle for freedom and democracy motivates us to provide Ukraine with what it needs,” the minister said.

He stressed Ukraine's need for air defense capabilities, artillery munitions, drones, and anti-drone technology, as well as the means for Ukraine to further develop its defense industry in these areas.

“As for how long the war in Ukraine can last, I can't speculate, other than to say that Ukraine keeps surprising the world,” the minister noted.

Also, he noted that Putin and his regime have clearly stated their imperial aspirations regarding other nations they believe to be part of their sphere of influence.“It is highly likely that should Russia achieve its goals in Ukraine, it will turn its eyes elsewhere,” Brekelmans said.

Answering a question of what steps and actions toward strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as potential new technology that would help Ukraine prevail, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting participants discussed on Thursday at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, the minister said:“All countries present today are here because they are committed to help Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression. Here, countries find each other to cooperate together on different work strands. The UDCG primarily discusses military support; not the development of new technologies.”

He stopped short of going into the specifics of what was discussed at the UDCG“as any information on this may aid the aggressor”.

As reported earlier, participants in the UDCG meeting on Thursday, January 9, along with partners approved eight roadmaps determining Ukraine's Defense Forces' key goals until 2027.