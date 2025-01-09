High Stakes Poker Returns Monday, January 13, On Pokergo®: Fresh Faces And Fan Favorites In Season 14 Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Notably, Andrew Robl will appear on his seventh season, while Phil Hellmuth lands on his sixth season. Stakes for the games will range from $200/$400 to $500/$1,000, ensuring plenty of action-packed moments and jaw-dropping pots.

New episodes of High Stakes Poker will be released on Mondays, giving fans a weekly dose of high-stakes drama. To celebrate the new season, new PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off the first year of an annual subscription by using the promo code "HSP14" at sign-up.

High Stakes Poker has long been regarded as the gold standard in televised poker, offering an unparalleled window into the world of elite cash games. Season 14 promises to deliver more unforgettable moments, captivating personalities, and thrilling poker action that fans of the show have come to love.

In addition to watching new episodes of High Stakes Poker on Mondays starting January 13, PokerGO subscribers can find each episode from every past season of the show on demand on the PokerGO platform . Select highlights from the show can be found on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

Don't miss a moment of the action! Subscribe to PokerGO today at PokerGO and use promo code "HSP14" to join the action at a discounted rate.

