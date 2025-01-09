Education Management Solutions Unveils Competency And Beyond Initiative At IMSH 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Emphasizing an all-encompassing approach that advances solutions beyond mere skills assessment.

Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, proudly announces two significant advancements: the launch of the Competency and Beyond initiative and the introduction of Android compatibility for its flagship mobile simulation capture solution, Training in Motion®.

The Competency and Beyond initiative exemplifies EMS's dedication to advancing a multi-dimensional approach to competency development. This initiative seamlessly integrates knowledge, skills, and behaviors, leveraging state-of-the-art simulation technologies and evidence-based practices across its comprehensive suite of solutions. "Competency and Beyond represents a significant paradigm shift in healthcare education," says EMS CEO Matt Merino. "It's not just about assessing skills anymore; it's about fostering a deeper, holistic understanding of patient care. EMS is committed to equipping educators with the tools, technology, and training methodologies they need not only to assess, but also expand learner competency beyond conventional benchmarks."

"EMS's dedication to competency-based education isn't just focused on higher education," continued Merino. "We're also well positioned to address challenges in today's competitive healthcare systems environment. By integrating our simulation technology with competency-focused initiatives, we offer Healthcare educators and trainers a pathway to creating structured, efficient, and cost-effective workforce development programs."

Additionally, EMS is launching Android compatibility to their mobile simulation platform. "Our Training in Motion® solution reflects EMS's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our partners," shared Merino. "This highly capable, anytime-anywhere, simulation and debriefing solution meets the scalability and user-friendly needs of modern training demands. With the addition of Android compatibility alongside the existing iOS option, Training in Motion® now integrates with a broader range of hardware, reinforcing our commitment to making simulation training universally accessible."

EMS's featured innovations at IMSH 2025 will further empower partners to leverage their comprehensive suite of simulation management, mobile training, and competency assessment tools to enhance training effectiveness, streamline clinician onboarding, and align with accreditation standards and regulatory requirements, all while managing costs effectively.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

