(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named QuickBooks Payroll as a top payroll service for businesses in 2025. This recognition is due to the platform's robust features, streamlined functionality, and exceptional support designed to simplify payroll management and enhance efficiency.

Top Payroll Software

QuickBooks - a comprehensive software offering accounting, payroll, tax, and business management solutions to streamline operations for small and midsize businesses





Simplifying Payroll and HR Tasks

QuickBooks Payroll has redefined how businesses approach payday operations and workforce management. The software offers a suite of tools that simplify payroll processes, including automated tax calculations, same-day direct deposit, and seamless time tracking. Designed with efficiency in mind, businesses using QuickBooks Payroll report saving nearly four hours weekly due to its integration of payroll, time tracking, and accounting functionalities.

One of the standout features is its automatic payroll function, which allows users to set up recurring payroll schedules, eliminating the need for manual input and reducing errors. This automation is complemented by time tracking management, saving over two hours each payroll cycle by ensuring timesheet accuracy and streamlining approvals.





Comprehensive Tax and Compliance Support

QuickBooks Payroll's approach to tax management offers unparalleled peace of mind. The software not only calculates, files, and pays payroll taxes automatically but also provides a tax penalty protection plan. Businesses can feel secure knowing that QuickBooks covers up to $25,000 in penalties should errors arise.

In addition, QuickBooks Payroll facilitates e-filing for 1099 forms, ensuring that independent contractor payments are managed efficiently. This feature is particularly valuable for companies with a hybrid workforce of employees and freelancers.





Employee Benefits and Retention Tools

Beyond payroll, QuickBooks Payroll empowers businesses to attract and retain top talent with competitive employee benefits. The software connects employers with affordable healthcare packages, including medical, dental, and vision insurance options. Furthermore, QuickBooks makes it easy to offer 401(k) retirement plans, helping employees plan for their futures, and simplifies workers' compensation policies with automatic compliance calculations.

Also, employees benefit from the QuickBooks Workforce app, which allows them to access pay information, track hours, and download tax forms such as W-2s directly from their mobile devices. This self-service capability not only enhances the employee experience but also reduces administrative burdens for employers.





Dedicated Support and HR Expertise

Recognizing that payroll and HR management can be complex, QuickBooks Payroll provides access to 24/7 expert support. Whether users need help setting up their accounts, transferring existing payroll data, or resolving tax-related inquiries, QuickBooks experts are available to assist. The software even includes HR advisory services, giving businesses access to certified advisors who can guide them on compliance, hiring best practices, and more.

For new users, QuickBooks offers setup assistance, with experts able to configure payroll accounts in under five minutes. This rapid onboarding process ensures that businesses can start reaping the benefits of the platform almost immediately.





Scalability and Customization

As businesses grow, their payroll needs evolve. QuickBooks Payroll is designed to scale with its users, offering enterprise-level solutions through Intuit's Enterprise Suite. These solutions integrate payroll, HR, and benefits management with AI-driven insights, enabling businesses to handle complex operations seamlessly.

Moreover, QuickBooks Payroll supports customizable reports, providing insights into deductions, tax liabilities, and time activities. This level of customization empowers businesses to make informed decisions based on real-time data.

"QuickBooks Payroll stands out not just for its ease of use, but for its ability to address a wide range of payroll and HR challenges faced by small to midsize businesses," said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson of Expert Consumers. "From automated tax management to employee benefits, it's a one-stop solution that delivers significant time savings and operational efficiency."

QuickBooks Payroll is tailored to the realities of today's fast-paced business environment. The software's focus on automation, compliance, and employee satisfaction positions it as a trusted partner for organizations aiming to streamline operations and remain competitive.

Click here to explore QuickBooks Payroll's features and benefits. For a more comprehensive review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





Intuit Background

Intuit Inc. is a leading provider of financial software solutions designed to empower individuals and businesses to manage their finances with confidence. The company's flagship products include QuickBooks, a widely-used accounting platform; TurboTax, a tax preparation solution; Credit Karma, a personal finance tool; and Mailchimp, a marketing automation platform. Together, these tools cater to a broad spectrum of financial needs, from bookkeeping and tax filing to credit monitoring and marketing.

Dedicated to simplifying complex financial tasks, Intuit offers tailored solutions that support users in making informed decisions. The company also provides a wealth of resources, including blogs and support tools, to guide users in maximizing the value of its products. Intuit's mission and values reflect its commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Contact: Drew Thomas (...)



