Colorado State University Global Names Patti Arroyo As Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Patti's exceptional acumen, questioning of operational details, and strategic vision make her an ideal leader to help facilitate CSU Global's continued leadership and expansion in the evolving higher education landscape," said CSU Global President Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker. "Her proven ability to champion innovative initiatives and streamlined processes for optimized efficiency and financial accountability among all our departments and areas will be instrumental in ensuring CSU Global's ongoing success as we work to empower learners in the achievement of their personal, academic, and professional goals."

To aid CSU Global's ongoing growth, Arroyo helps team members work toward the University's mission-fulfillment through the continuous identification and integration of technology tools, innovative pilots, and inclusion of external vendors. In her leadership of budgeting, financial analysis, and compliance, she identifies trends, risks, and opportunities for the University and manages the forecasting process and financial reporting.

This upcoming fiscal year, Arroyo will focus on partnering with stakeholders across CSU Global to continue optimizing financial modeling and resource allocation; driving process improvement and automation; and ensuring all departments have the skills, resources, and tools they need to best support students, faculty, and staff.

Arroyo joined CSU Global in 2022 as the Vice President of Finance and Administration, guiding the University's financial strategy, budgeting, and forecasting. She has over 30 years of institutional financial experience and has led the management of a $100M+ budget, streamlined development processes, built comprehensive revenue and expense forecasting models, and created a suite of practical, user-friendly financial planning and analysis tools. Prior to her higher education positions, she held multiple leadership roles at financial services firm GE Capital and management consulting firm ZS Associates.

"I am grateful to President Dr. Takeda-Tinker and the entire staff and faculty for this opportunity, and I am thrilled to continue serving CSU Global in this new capacity as we help lead the industry into its next era. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented and dedicated team to further enhance our mission of providing accessible, high-quality education to learners across the globe," stated Arroyo.

Arroyo earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. In addition, she currently serves as a Peer Reviewer for institutional accreditor the Higher Learning Commission.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal to learn more.

