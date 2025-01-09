U.S. Consumers Brace For Brutally Cold Winter, Seek Affordable DIY Solutions To Keep Energy Costs Down

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As arctic blasts move across the United States, 2024's rising costs are not backing down and the U.S. Energy Information Administration* forecasts that U.S. consumers will continue to see record highs for energy consumption in 2025. So, what can consumers do to try and save money while keeping warm this winter?

Insulation/Drywall Expert and Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden suggests Americans turn to one of the energy-efficient concepts that's been utilized across Ireland and the UK for more than a decade: easily and inexpensively insulate the overlooked gaps left around the recessed lights or high hats in their ceiling.

“We know that capping off air-leakage and blocking drafts can help maintain a room's temperature,” said Boden.“And that's why placing a flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hood like Thermahood on the back side of the recessed lights (in the attic) can work so well and, furthermore, why we've expanded to the U.S.; Thermahood is an easy DIY and is now available on Walmart and Amazon for only $10 a hood.”

The Department of Energy also offers tips to help Americans save on higher utility bills in cold or freezing winter weather. Some tips include covering and repairing windows, checking and replacing central heating filters, and using a ceiling fan to keep warm air circulating below the fan.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, home heating expenses are expected to increase this winter, on average, by 10.5%*, with homes heated by electricity hit the hardest.

“While adding ambiance and character to our homes, high hats and recessed lighting can also reduce the effectiveness of an attic's insulation by up to 30%,” said Boden.“By reinforcing where they are vulnerable, consumers can help to save a significant amount of money while improving comfort in their homes.”

For more information, visit

*To read the information referenced above:





About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.

For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests.

A 10-pack costs $99.

