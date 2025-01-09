AEROFARMS® CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR OF SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP WITH COSTCO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to collaborate with Costco to bring our innovative, flavorful, and highly nutritious microgreens to Costco members as a new staple for a healthy eating lifestyle," said Dane Almassy, SVP of Sales & Marketing at AeroFarms. "Costco has been a tremendous partner in building this high-growth microgreens segment within the leafy greens category. We are proud to offer Costco year-round of our microgreens from a that is weather-resilient and uses 90% less water and 230x less land than traditional field farming."

AeroFarms is the leading supplier in the US microgreens category, with over 70% retail market share. Consumer interest continues to grow as people discover the robust flavors, versatility, and exceptional nutritional benefits of microgreens. Historically used as a garnish, microgreens are now embraced not only as a substitute for leafy greens on soups and sandwiches, but as the base ingredient for center-of-the-plate salads. According to studies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and University of Maryland, microgreens can contain 5x to 40x more of specific phytonutrients and vitamins than their mature plant counterparts.

AeroFarms operates a state-of-the-art indoor vertical farm in Danville, Virginia, utilizing patented aeroponics technology, robotics, automated conveyance, AI and machine learning. These proprietary technologies have enabled AeroFarms to deliver a truly differentiated product on an economically viable basis, with extended shelf life, high nutrient density, and superior taste - without the need to wash before eating.

