Slow Flowers Society And Bloom Imprint Announce The 2025 Floral Insights & Industry Forecast

Seven insights cover a wide range of themes around horticulture and agriculture, art and design, gardening, sustainability, and environmental choices facing florists, flower farmers, and their customers.

SEED BREED: The future of floral creativity is contained in a seed. Growers are embracing an age-old practice of flower breeding as a way to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

SHOW OFF:

Florists and designers are highlighting (rather than hiding) their mechanics, essentially "showing their work." An exposed armature made of natural materials or branches may feel time-consuming or costly, but it is a sustainable and economical approach that's right for today.

BRAND IT: Flower farms and florists offer tangible and intangible advantages to a marketplace hungry for the positive vibes of blooms – the examples abound, thanks to the universal excitement of flowers as a branding icon.

WINTER FARMING: Growers are experimenting with cold-weather crops, cheating the season with high tunnels and other bloom-forcing techniques. Increased demand for locally grown flowers, during what we've typically called the "off season," is driving more diversification of winter floral offerings.

BUDDING IDEAS: We love the aesthetic of "satellite" florals, represented as "smaller elements that echo the central design." Like a series of planets orbiting around the sun, a constellation of bud vases, pin frogs holding single stems, mini-ikebana arrangements, or foraged gifts from nature can together compose a full tabletop installation.

PRESSING MATTERS: More flower farmers and florists are embracing the revival of old-fashioned pressed flowers, also called preserved flowers. Flower Pressing is an old-new way to engage with local and seasonal flowers. We're excited to see a modernized approach to flower pressing as artists explore new methods and designs.

MY OWN ECOSYSTEM: There are many benefits to shrinking our lawns, including habitat creation and regenerative gardening. Whether they are planting a micro forest or replacing a conventional patch of turf with a natural meadow, the community-at-large is growing greener on the home front and backyard.

In conjunction with their audio and video presentations (available at slowflowerspodcast), the authors published a 48-page digital report, illustrated with images from Slow Flowers Society members. Each insight is accompanied with real life examples from flower farms, retail flower shops, and design studios and other business resources.

LINK to Slow Flowers Floral Insights for 2025

