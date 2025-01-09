Guyana Introduces Better Strategies To Transform Labour Force, Educate Youth In 2025

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, (DPI) – The of labour plans to host a series of ambitious campaigns this year to offer valuable information on household safety, labour practices and career readiness.

These initiatives were announced during a press briefing on Tuesday at the labour ministry's head office. It was spearheaded by the of labour, Joseph Hamilton, outlined the government's vision for a more robust workforce characterised by youth involvement and women empowerment.

The two key initiatives that the ministry hopes to launch are, a detailed programme to educate children on transitioning into employment, and a sequence of informative lectures on household safety.

Minister Hamilton said he plans on collaborating with the ministry of education to facilitate several seminars that are designed to prepare youth for the world of work.

The initiative will benefit those who are about to graduate but do not have a general knowledge of workplace etiquette.

“A large percentage of our children that are coming out of secondary schools are unprepared for the job market...Therefore, we have to do a programme where we go into the schools with the ministry of education and have seminars with fifth form and sixth form students preparing them for the world of work,” the minister highlighted.

The programme will have lessons based on workplace safety and etiquette, preparing CVs and resumes, and preparing for job interviews. Students would also be engaged in discussions regarding job selection, identifying positions that best suit their capabilities and that will be relevant to them in their future career choices.

The ministry hopes to implement this programme in various regions across Guyana before the end of 2025.

Minister Hamilton explained that the household safety initiative is important given the number of incidents of domestic injuries that have been documented.

“The issue about health and safety is not just for workplaces alone. It is not just for employers and employees. We have a new thing that is developing, explosions of gas bottles in people's home,” the minister elaborated.

Minister Hamilton explained that the programme aims to dispel the stigma pertaining to household safety while also elevating the importance of sound knowledge when it comes to handling harmful equipment or products.

