Bamboo Rose Unveils Totalplm: The Industry's Most Comprehensive Retail Management Platform, Powered By AI And Creative Collaboration

TotalPLM will debut at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in NYC, Jan 12-14

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose , a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the retail industry, is proud to announce the culmination of a strategic product transformation: TotalPLMTM, the most comprehensive and innovative product lifecycle management (PLM) on the market.

This groundbreaking upgrade to Bamboo Rose's proven solution integrates a suite of advanced retail technologies, including Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Bamboo Rose was once again named a leader in the December 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail, Footwear, and Apparel PLM 2024 Vendor Assessment.

"Our customers have clearly stated they need a proven retail technology partner that delivers consistent and tightly integrated value across their entire product lifecycle. We've been hard at work for the past two years - TotalPLM is the realization of those efforts. From planning, ideation, through to development, sourcing, and on to purchasing and logistics, we're excited to lead the industry and meet our customers' needs at every stage of their digital journey," stated Matt Stevens, Bamboo Rose CEO.

TotalPLM Introduces Three Additional Capabilities



Creative Collaboration: BR-Create

The newest component of TotalPLM is BR-Create. This new module, powered by VibeIQ, is set to debut at NRF, marking a significant leap forward for Bamboo Rose.

"PLM systems have a proven track record of improving efficiency and agility in a retailer's or brand's supply chain," said Mark Harrop, WhichPLM advisor. "However, the structured and repeatable processes that make these systems effective can also add extra work upfront before final decisions are made. Through the partnership between Bamboo Rose and VibeIQ, TotalPLM is enabling seamless collaboration between merchants and designers before the PLM process begins. This will provide customers with the much-needed capabilities to stay competitive in an ever-evolving market."

BR-Create completes the TotalPLM vision, redefining product line concepting and collaboration for designers and merchandising teams in the fashion and general merchandise segments. Developed by VibeIQ and OEM'd, directly deployed, and supported by Bamboo Rose, this module empowers creative teams to streamline design processes, manage real-time feedback, and drive innovation all within the fully integrated TotalPLM platform.

"When we founded VibeIQ, we saw a critical gap in the market: the lack of effective collaboration between planning, merchandising, design, and product development. These teams often operate in silos, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. That's why we created VibeIQ - to bridge the gaps and bring these teams together in a seamless, intuitive, and highly visual way," said Brian Lindauer, VibeIQ CEO. "By joining forces with Bamboo Rose, we're not just adding a feature; we're transforming the way brands and retailers collaborate, innovate, and bring their best products to market across the entire product lifecycle."

BR-Create addresses the critical gap between planning and product development enabling real-time collaboration and product visualization across merchandising, design, and product development teams. BR-Create enables retailers and brands to make better assortment and product decisions by connecting previously siloed teams, processes, and systems.



AI-Fueled Decision Intelligence: BR-Decision Intelligence

Integration of December 2024 acquisition, Verteego , delivers AI-fueled Decision Intelligence to TotalPLM. Now known as BR-Decision Intelligence, the application-wide machine learning layer positions Bamboo Rose as the only PLM provider with a true horizontal AI approach. TotalPLM's AI capabilities ensure that businesses can operate with unprecedented agility and precision.

Planning for a New Era in Retail Management: BR-Plan

Following the acquisition of Foresight Retail , TotalPLM's BR-Plan module connects planning and merchandising to product development with bidirectional data flows. Retailers gain better visibility, alignment, and control across the product lifecycle.

Learn more about this critical integration in our white paper collaboration with Columbus Consulting .

Celebrate with Bamboo Rose at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show

Bamboo Rose will showcase TotalPLM and its innovative modules, including BR-Create powered by VibeIQ, to a global audience of retail professionals at NRF 2025 in just a few days.

Attendees can expect dynamic demonstrations of how TotalPLM will transform their business, from enhancing planning and merchandising to revolutionizing creative collaboration to leveraging AI-fueled Decision Intelligence.

To schedule time with the Bamboo Rose team at NRF 2025 (level 3, booth 4040), request a meeting . If you won't be at the show, request a private demo here .

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose achieved a remarkable milestone with retail

revenue under management now surpassing $2 trillion and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose

or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

About VibeIQ

Founded in 2020, VibeIQ is revolutionizing how retail, fashion, and apparel brands create and launch products. VibeIQ is the only purpose-built, collaborative platform that connects merchandising, design and product development teams with real time, enterprise-grade product data and product visuals. This empowers brands to make confident, data-driven decisions and bring the right products to market at the right time. Learn more at vibeiq .

