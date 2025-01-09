Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, LBA Announces The Promotion Of Four Senior Officers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced the promotions of Damon L. Drouet, MBA to Senior Vice President, Senior IT & Systems Director, Shareholder, Kelsey W. Gray, JD to Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer, Julie A. McCaughey, JD to Senior Managing Director, General Counsel & Director of Human Resources; and Scott E. Snyder, CFA®, MBA, CAIA to Senior Vice President, Head of Equities. "We are pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions," remarked Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Their individual and collective dedication to both our clients and shareholders is outstanding. We look forward to their ongoing success."

Sentinel Trust serves a diverse group of affluent families, helping them enhance their legacies through their unique personal, business, and philanthropic goals. The company focuses on delivering personal attention to each family to meet their distinctive needs and complex challenges. To learn more about Sentinel Trust, please visit .

About Sentinel Trust Company

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 40 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $7+ billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. To learn more, visit .

