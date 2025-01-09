Tata Steel’s Blast Furnace in Jamshedpur Achieves Historic 50 Million Tonnes Production Milestone

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 8, 2025: Tata Steel today announced a significant milestone with its H-Blast Furnace, the Company’s first large-scale Blast furnace at Jamshedpur, exceeding 50 million tonnes of hot metal production. This makes the H Blast Furnace the first in India to accomplish this feat without undergoing any mid-term repairs, setting a new benchmark for the steel industry.

The ‘H’ Blast Furnace was commissioned in 2008, having a working volume of 3230m³. Since its inception, the furnace has consistently maintained approximately 20% higher production than its designed capacity and an annual production higher than 3 MT every year. This achievement stands as a remarkable testament to the plant’s process control, operational efficiency, and agility of the cross-functional teams who have continually addressed challenges with innovative solutions and a focus on excellence.

"Achieving 50 million tonnes of hot metal production without mid-term repairs is a monumental milestone for Tata Steel and a testament to the exceptional engineering and operational expertise of our teams”, said Chaitanya Bhanu, Vice President - Operations, Tata Steel Jamshedpur. The H Blast Furnace has not only set new benchmarks in productivity and efficiency but also reflects our commitment to sustainable and innovative steelmaking practices. This accomplishment strengthens our position as a global leader in the steel industry and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Over the years, the H Blast Furnace has received recognition for its performance at both national and international levels. It holds the distinction of achieving the highest coal injection in India for nine consecutive years and has been honoured by the President of India for its energy-saving innovations. Additionally, it has set industry benchmarks for hot metal quality, particularly in maintaining strict control over silicon content. The World Steel Association has also acknowledged the furnace’s outstanding practices in process safety for two consecutive years.





