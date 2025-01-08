Keysight Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index For Sixth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL)



CSR framework continues to demonstrate commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community DJSI inclusion among more than 10 CSR-related awards and recognitions this year

SANTA ROSA, Calif., January 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, (NYSE: KEYS) announced it has been named to the Sustainability (DJSI) North America for the sixth consecutive year. The DJSI is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate progress in sustainability across regions and industries.

Keysight's continued inclusion on the DJSI showcases its commitment to creating long-term value for business stakeholders while positively impacting the global community, as outlined in its Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report .

In addition to the recent DJSI North America inclusion, Keysight also received multiple recognitions and awards from the past year supporting its CSR goals, including:



Continued constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series (since June 2018)1

Continued constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes (since April 2018)2

Continued to receive the highest Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Quality Score for the categories of social (since May 2018) and environment (since August 2022)

Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2025

TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024

USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders 2024

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024

2024 JUST 100 Ranking of America's Most Just Companies , including #1 Industry Leader Ranked on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2024

Ingrid Estrada, Keysight's Chief Administrative Officer and executive sponsor of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, said: "We are honored by the continued leadership recognition of our CSR efforts and our commitment to building a better planet through our business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible operations."

Resources



Keysight CSR News, Awards & Recognitions

Keysight Annual CSR Report

Keysight Corporate Social Responsibility Web site Keysight CSR Resources Hub

1 FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Keysight Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

2 The use by Keysight Technologies, Inc. of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and .

