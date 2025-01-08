(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) will work together to promote global peace, according to an agreement signed Wednesday.

Founder and president of GCTP, Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Jarwan, said:

“It is a historical and very important day for the Council,” and thanked the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro,“for fighting and pushing for signing this important document, for promoting peace and tolerance, and also for exchanging ideas and from each other to do the best for humanity, for the people, our nations, and see how much we can make the world better than yesterday.”

The OAS secretary general said:

“We are excited to collaborate with your Council on the global peace agenda,” and assured that the Organization he leads“also looks forward to working together on initiatives that promote democracy, tolerance, religious freedom, human rights, and combat all forms of discrimination. Our goal is to ensure the security and prosperity of the Americas and the world.”

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has a mission of spreading the culture of tolerance to address the issues of contemporary world peace. The memorandum signed includes, among other activities, the development and implementation of cooperation projects, education, training, and refresher programs for professionals and prospective professionals, sharing of experiences and best practices, and collaboration to organize and participate in conferences, seminars, round table discussions, and other events.

The post OAS – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to promote Global Peace appeared first on Caribbean News Global .