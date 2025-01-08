JW Aluminum Announces New CEO Appointment: Ryan Roush To Succeed Stan Brant As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During his tenure, Brant has been instrumental in driving the company's growth initiatives and fostering

a culture of continuous improvement. Under his leadership, JW Aluminum has established itself as a pioneering force in the aluminum industry, marked by strategic expansion and operational excellence.

JW Aluminum announces new CEO appointment: Ryan Roush, a veteran leader, will succeed Brant as CEO.

Roush brings to the CEO position more than 15 years of progressive leadership experience within JW Aluminum, where he has played a pivotal role in shaping market strategy and directing operations and commercial functions. Roush will continue to apply his deep understanding and expertise in the aluminum industry to drive the company's next phase of growth.



About JW Aluminum:

JW Aluminum specializes in producing infinitely recyclable flat-rolled aluminum for building products, HVAC components, and cargo and RV trailer end use applications. We deliver quality, customized solutions to meet our core customers' exacting specifications, including advantageous widths that complement these manufacturers' equipment and processes to increase efficiency and throughput. JW Aluminum recycles millions of pounds of aluminum scrap metal annually, providing aluminum with

high recycled content to support a circular economy and our customers' sustainability goals.

Building on our 45-year legacy in the industry, JW Aluminum employs more than 400 dedicated teammates at our manufacturing facilities in Goose Creek, South Carolina and Russellville, Arkansas.

Our team is committed to working safely every day to secure a sustainable future for our customers, teammates, communities, and American manufacturing. We continue to invest in advancing our capabilities, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the success of our core customers.

