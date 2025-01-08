A Bold Redefinition Of An Icon: Mastercraft Unveils All-New Xstar Models 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completely Redesigned From Bow to Stern, The 23- and 25-Foot XStar Models Combine Legendary Performance With Cutting-Edge Innovation and Bold New Styling

Upgrades Include New MAAX Audio, Z100 Tower, All-New 4 Camera Visibility System, Completely Redesigned Helm and Transom, Reimagined Design, Luxurious Interior and Standard Supercharged Engine

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, proudly announces the all-new XStar lineup, a groundbreaking evolution of its iconic flagship model. With a complete redesign spanning from bow to stern, the new XStar models introduce a fresh 23-foot model and an all-new 25-foot offering delivering unmatched attitude, luxurious amenities, and meticulous attention to detail. For nearly three decades, the XSTAR has been the gold standard in performance and innovation and with this latest generation, MasterCraft boldly reimagines what's possible in the world of premium towboats.

The 2025 XSTAR models redefine on-water luxury with groundbreaking features and stunning aesthetics. Both the XSTAR 23 and 25 debut the all-new MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience (MAAX)-a revolutionary transom audio system delivering unparalleled sound with six subwoofers, 10 interior cockpit speakers, four tower speakers, and six transom speakers. With seven customizable audio zones, including dedicated zones for surfers, the XStar audio system redefines towboat audio performance. Complementing this innovation is the exclusive Z100 tower, featuring power folding with dual switch stations for effortless adjustment from the helm or swim platform. The tower's redesigned side tows, illuminated badging, logo projection lighting, clamping surf racks, and advanced audio sound pods with four rear-facing and two down-firing speakers further elevate the Z100's functionality and style.

The XStar lineup exudes sophistication, seamlessly merging comfort, functionality, and contemporary design. Premium features, such as underwater, RGB, transom, and docking lights, a fully powered and adjustable helm seat, and wireless chargers throughout the interior enhance every moment on the water. Cutting-edge amenities like the observer display, the supercharged 6.2L engine, and a stern thruster ensure effortless operation and exceptional performance. Adding to its elegance, backlit hull-side, windshield, and tower badging accentuate the XStar's sleek lines, making it a true standout.

“The new XStar is more than just a boat-it's the ultimate embodiment of MasterCraft's dedication to innovation, performance, and luxury,” said Greg Miller, Vice President of Global Sales at MasterCraft.“As the flagship of our fleet, it stands as both a testament to our rich legacy and a bold vision for the future. Our team is unwavering in its commitment to crafting high-quality, high-performance boats that serve as the centerpiece of unforgettable moments with friends and family. This latest XStar iteration redefines the boating experience, taking it to unprecedented heights without compromise.”

INDUSTRY-LEADING PERFORMANCE

At the heart of the all-new XStar lineup is the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine, delivering an industry-best 630 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque for an ultra-premium driving experience. As the world's most powerful towboat engine, this powertrain comes standard on both 23- and 25-foot models, providing unparalleled performance both behind the wheel and on the water. Whether cruising across the lake or towing riders, the supercharged Ilmor engine ensures exceptional responsiveness and smooth acceleration.

Equipped with MasterCraft's industry-leading SurfStar system, the XStar lineup sets a new benchmark in wake and wave performance. Paired with an all-new hull and ballast design, SurfStar creates the most powerful, versatile, and adjustable waves in the industry. With stock ballast and a standard crew of 4-6 people, riders can enjoy professional-grade waves in minutes with MasterCraft's FastFill technology. Featuring high-flow pumps, FastFill fills and empties ballast tanks at a rate of roughly 60 gallons or 500 lbs per minute, allowing for less time waiting and more time riding. Even with the significant amplitude gains, MasterCraft has retained its signature wave adjustability, allowing for steep, barreling waves perfect for advanced tricks, while still delivering an approachable wave ideal for beginners and kids. Finally, with these amplitude gains, Surfers can also push their limits with faster speeds (11.4-11.8 mph) for firmer waves, additional push, and more advanced tricks.

For nearly three decades, the XStar has been synonymous with world-class wakeboarding and this latest generation takes performance to all-new heights. Strategic hull modifications offset the propeller effects of the supercharged engine, delivering unparalleled wake symmetry and impressive pop. With over 1,500 pounds of additional dry weight compared to its 23 foot predecessor, the XStar generates greater amplitude creating the most consistent and beautiful wakes ever seen. Factory profiles and transition shapes cater to riders of all skill levels, allowing newcomers to enjoy slower speeds under 20 mph while still catering to the more advanced riders.

ENHANCED AUDIO & TECHNOLOGY

MasterCraft's new XStar lineup takes technology to unmatched heights, delivering a suite of innovations designed to enhance every moment on the water. Leading the charge is the all-new MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience (MAAX), a revolutionary transom audio system that sets the standard for on-water sound. With six transom speakers and two subwoofers anchoring the system, MAAX offers unparalleled sound quality at the rear of the boat. In total, the XSTAR audio system features six subwoofers, ten interior cockpit speakers, four tower speakers, and six transom speakers, providing an incredible 4,4,200 watts of peak power, which is approximately 100% more power than current systems. With seven customizable audio zones, including dedicated zones in the tower and transom for surfers , the XStar delivers an immersive, personalized soundstage that elevates every ride. Convenient observer and transom remotes ensures effortless control of your music from the water, adding another layer of convenience and luxury.

At the helm, MasterCraft's industry-leading technology continues with a refined and innovative dash interface. The standard dual-screen configuration features a stunning 15-inch center display and a complementary 12-inch touchscreen to the right, offering an intuitive and immersive user experience. Paired with updated software, the system provides seamless navigation and control, tailored to the captain's needs. Additionally, the XStar lineup introduces a cutting-edge 4-Camera Visibility System, with cameras strategically placed on the bow, tower, and both the port and starboard side of the transom. This system offers real-time monitoring of surroundings and customizable camera feeds, enhancing situational awareness and safety.

Finally, with standard telematics on both XStar models, the MasterCraft Connect app provides customers more connectivity than ever before – offering boat health diagnostics, tracking behind-the-boat activity, locate nearby fuel spots and more. From superior audio to groundbreaking dash design and telematics, the XStar's technology package redefines the towboat experience, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.

UNMATCHED QUALITY, COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

The completely refreshed XStar lineup redefines sophistication on the water, combining luxurious aesthetics with unparalleled functionality. At first glance, the XStar's refined design details and tasteful styling captivate the eye without overwhelming it. The modernized picklefork bow, with its built-in armrests and customizable seating options, offers a welcoming and versatile space for lounging. Throughout the boat, MasterCraft's attention to detail shines with hidden, stylized speaker coverings, and a new linear, quilted SeaDek patterns in all-new premium color combinations-Dark Gray over Storm Gray, Charcoal over Black, Dune over Cappuccino, and Mocha over Charcoal.

The XStar cockpit and transom exemplify MasterCraft's dedication to blending luxury with practicality. The U-shaped cockpit is perfect for entertaining, offering abundant under-seat storage and innovative features like the optional in-floor Murphy Seat, which doubles as a functional storage area when not selected. Featuring an all-new aft design, the cascading yacht-inspired walkthrough ensures seamless ingress and egress for all ages. The walkthrough leads to the best seat in the house, luxurious redesigned transom loungers with MasterCraft's patented ergonomics. The elevated materials, including new heathered interior options in tan, gray, and charcoal, exude sophistication, while the backlit hull-side logos, new windshield design, and Shadow Shield branding add unique and modern flair.

Unique to the XStar 25, the A-frame structure behind the helm seat offers a blend of convenience and functionality. This thoughtfully designed feature acts as a comfortable rear-facing seat on the starboard side, a social table for enhanced onboard gatherings, and an additional valuables tray to complement the one at the helm. For added versatility, the A-frame can be equipped with an optional integrated refrigerator at its base, providing easy access to refreshments. Alternatively, if the refrigerator option is not selected, the A-frame features a functional starboard storage drawer, ensuring practicality and smart use of space.

The XStar's all-new Z100 tower is a centerpiece of innovation and style. Exclusive to the 2025 XStar 23 and XStar 25, the tower features power folding with dual switch stations for effortless adjustment from either the helm or swim platform. Available in seven powder-coated colors, the Z100 tower is as functional as it is stunning, offering heritage or rigid cage bimini options, redesigned side tows, XL surf racks, and integrated audio pods with four rear-facing and two down-firing speakers. The tower's illuminated badging and MasterCraft logo projection lighting create an unforgettable visual impact, ensuring the XStar stands out whether cruising the lake or anchored in the cove.

With its refreshed style, elevated materials, and industry-leading features, the XStar lineup doesn't just set the standard for towboats-it makes a bold statement on the water, delivering the most premium onboard experience for those who demand the best.

TOTAL RELIABILITY

Every XStar reflects MasterCraft's unwavering commitment to precision, progression, and customer satisfaction. From the first test drive to years of adventures on the water, customers can rely on MasterCraft's award-winning dealer network to deliver industry-leading support. With MasterCare, standard on every boat, owners enjoy peace of mind with a five-year, 500-hour warranty that covers their XStar with minimal exclusions. This promise to always“have your back” underscores MasterCraft's dedication to excellence and enduring customer trust.

Additionally, MasterCraft introduces an exclusive benefit for XStar owners: the XStar Concierge program . Designed to elevate luxury to new heights, this first-of-its-kind program offers personalized, white-glove service through a dedicated expert available 24/7. From fine-tuning the surf wave to ensuring the boat remains in peak condition, the XStar Concierge provides effortless maintenance, proactive support, and priority service. Leveraging onboard telematics, the program enables remote monitoring to streamline service needs and enhance every moment on the water.

The 2025 XStar models are now available for order, contact your local MasterCraft dealership for more information. For more information, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X and Faceboo .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit , , , and

