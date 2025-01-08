GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES THEATRICAL FILM, AVERAGE JOE, STARRING ERIC CLOSE AND AMY ACKER, STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX BEGINNING JANUARY 23

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are so proud of the Average Joe, produced in association with our partners at Pinnacle Peak Pictures, which has received tremendous reviews across the board," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Joe Kennedy's story underscores that no American should ever have to choose between their faith and their right to work. His unwavering fight for his constitutional right to pray in public, culminating in a landmark Supreme Court victory, is a powerful testament to perseverance and conviction. Average Joe is not only a film everyone can rally behind but also a reminder to cherish and protect the freedoms we hold dear," Abbott concluded.

"Average Joe is a story for all Americans, whether you're a person of faith or not. It will make you laugh and make you cry. It's an underdog tale that will have audiences standing and cheering in the end," actor Eric Close said.

Average Joe is a Pinnacle Peak Pictures presentation of GND Media Group produced in association with Great American Pure Flix and Provisions Film Supply and starring Eric Close, Amy Acker, Austin Woods, Andrea Figliomeni. Casting by Paul Ruddy, C.S.A. Music by Andrew Morgan Smith. Edited by Cole Prine. Production Designer Christina Kim. Director of Photography Chris Stacey. Co-executive producers Joe Kennedy, Denise Kennedy, Mike Ilitch, Jr., and Nick Ilitch. Executive Producer Troy Duhon. Produced by Robert Katz and Cole Prine. Directed by Harold Cronk from an original screenplay written by Stephanie Katz.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family