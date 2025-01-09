Denmark alters coat of weapons as Trump eyes Greenland

(MENAFN) Denmark has unveiled a redesigned royal coat of arms to give more prominence to Greenland and the Faroe Islands. This change, made by King Frederick of Denmark, comes after US President-elect Donald expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. Previously, both territories shared a single section on the royal emblem, but the updated version now features a polar bear representing Greenland and a ram for the Faroe Islands, each in their own distinct section.



While the Danish royal family’s statement, issued on New Year’s Day, highlighted the desire for a modernized coat of arms that honors the Kingdom's history and heraldic traditions, it did not directly address Trump’s past comments.



Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its size, resources, and proximity to the US and Europe. Trump had previously suggested buying Greenland, describing it as a significant real estate opportunity, a sentiment he reiterated in December, citing national security and global stability.



Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede rejected the notion of the island being “for sale,” emphasizing the desire for independence from Denmark, particularly in light of historical grievances such as forced contraceptive programs in the 1960s and 1970s.



The increased global interest in Greenland is largely driven by its valuable natural resources and key location in the Arctic, an area of growing importance as climate change opens new shipping routes and resource extraction possibilities.

