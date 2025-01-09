Dozens deceased following earthquake hits Tibet

(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region has claimed at least 53 lives and left 62 people injured, according to Xinhua news agency. The quake, measuring 6.8 in magnitude, struck a remote mountainous region at 9:05 am local time on Tuesday. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at 7.1 in magnitude. The epicenter was located in Dingri County, near the Nepal border, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).



Tremors were felt in Nepal and parts of India, and the earthquake was followed by numerous aftershocks. Over 1,000 homes in Dingri County were either collapsed or severely damaged. Communication in some areas was disrupted, and video footage on social media showed destroyed buildings and damaged vehicles.



Rescue operations are underway, with the Chinese air force joining efforts. President Xi Jinping urged officials to prioritize rescue operations, reduce casualties, and ensure proper shelter for the affected residents during the winter. Dingri County is home to about 6,900 people spread across 27 villages within a 20-km radius of the epicenter. The nearest major city, Shigatse, is 180 km away.

