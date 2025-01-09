Zelensky says he asked Trump for Russian money to purchase US arms

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that he requested US President-elect Donald to release frozen Russian assets, valued at around $300 billion, to finance Ukraine's purchase of US weapons. This move would also serve as a security guarantee for Ukraine in future peace talks with Russia.



Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western nations froze these Russian central funds, with the EU holding over two-thirds of the amount. In a recent three-hour interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is seeking peace but needs long-term security assurances beyond Trump's four-year term.



During a November phone conversation with Trump, Zelensky suggested that using these frozen Russian funds to buy US weapons would benefit the US military industry, while also providing Ukraine with the resources it needs. Zelensky emphasized that these funds, originating from Russia, could help strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, while not requiring Ukrainian or European money.



This proposal comes amid other controversies, such as accusations from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Zelensky tried to bribe Slovakia with €500 million from the same frozen Russian assets. Russian officials have condemned the seizure of their funds, calling it theft, and warned of potential retaliatory actions.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072407