Trump’s Ukraine aide pauses visit to Kiev

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, a key advisor on Ukraine to US president-elect Donald Trump, has delayed his planned trip to Kiev until after the inauguration, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The retired lieutenant general had initially planned to visit in early January to meet with Ukrainian officials, but no new date for the visit has been set.



While Kellogg has also expressed openness to meetings in Moscow, his trip to Kiev would focus on gathering information rather than advancing specific policy goals, according to Bloomberg. Kellogg has previously raised concerns about the prolonged nature of the Ukraine conflict, warning it risks becoming a war of attrition that could devastate future generations.



Trump has repeatedly asserted that he could resolve the conflict swiftly upon taking office and has criticized outgoing President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles against Russian territory. Trump has also suggested he may cut off aid to Ukraine if a peace agreement isn't pursued, indicating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may need to accept certain territorial concessions for peace to be achieved.



Moscow has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue without preconditions, referring to the 2022 Istanbul agreements and insisting on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from disputed regions. A peace proposal co-authored by Kellogg earlier this year suggests freezing the conflict along the current front lines and preventing Ukraine from joining NATO for the next decade. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged Kellogg to further explore the issue.

