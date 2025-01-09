Prime Minister Meets Malta's Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta HE Dr. Ian Borg, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates in Syria, and a number of topics of common interest.
MENAFN09012025000063011010ID1109072503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.