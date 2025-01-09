Prime Minister Meets Malta's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta HE Dr. Ian Borg, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates in Syria, and a number of topics of common interest.