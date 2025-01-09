Eurozone retail sales show modest recovery in November

(MENAFN) Retail sales in the eurozone experienced a slight uptick in November, following a decline in October, according to data published on Thursday.



Eurostat reported that the retail trade volume increased by 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, reversing the 0.3 percent drop recorded in October.



Sales saw marginal gains of 0.1 percent for food, drinks, and tobacco, and 0.8 percent for automotive fuel, while non-food products (excluding automotive fuel) fell by 0.6 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales in the euro area rose by 1.2 percent during November.



The eurozone, also referred to as EA19, includes EU member states that use the euro as their currency, while the EU27 encompasses all EU countries.



Across the broader EU, retail sales grew 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.



The most significant monthly increases in retail trade volume were recorded in the Greek Cypriot Administration (2.3 percent), Bulgaria (1.3 percent), and both Denmark and Latvia (1.1 percent).



Conversely, the sharpest declines were observed in Belgium (2.4 percent), followed by Germany and Spain (both 0.6 percent), as well as Poland and Finland (both 0.2 percent).

