UK plans sanctions to tackle irregular migration, immigration crime

(MENAFN) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Thursday a proposal for new legislation that would create a sanctions regime targeting irregular migration and organized immigration crime. If enacted, Britain would become the first country in the world to adopt such a framework.



In an article for The Guardian, Lammy described the initiative as a way to “prevent, deter, and disrupt irregular migration and the smuggling of migrants into the UK.”



This policy is a key component of the government’s broader “Plan for Change,” which focuses on strengthening border security by dismantling human trafficking operations and shutting down criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals for profit.



Lammy underscored the growing intersection of foreign and domestic issues, emphasizing the links between irregular migration, national security, and economic stability.



“Keeping the British people safe means standing up to the Kremlin,” he wrote, highlighting how migration routes intersect with broader geopolitical challenges such as money laundering and transnational crime.



The Foreign Secretary called for “transactional, hard-headed diplomacy” with countries along migration routes to address human smuggling effectively.



He cited partnerships in Vietnam and Iraq as examples of how international cooperation can help tackle the root causes of irregular migration.

