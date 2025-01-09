Biden’s outgoing treasury secretary warns China

(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Chinese companies of "significant consequences" if they provide material support to Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The warning comes after repeated US accusations that China is supplying Moscow with dual-use technology, which could strengthen its military capabilities—accusations China has consistently denied.



Yellen's comments followed a call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, where she stressed that Chinese companies could face repercussions for aiding Russia. This was a continuation of a similar message she delivered in April, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of helping Russia’s defense sector.



The call also touched on China's “non-market policies” and concerns over “malicious cyber activity.” In response, China expressed its concerns about US economic and trade restrictions and described the meeting as candid and constructive, though it did not comment on the accusations of military support to Russia.



The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese entities involved in supplying dual-use goods such as semiconductors and drones to Russia. Meanwhile, China maintains that it does not provide weapons to any parties in the conflict and has recently introduced stricter regulations on the export of dual-use items, which are goods that can have both civilian and military applications.

