(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze has dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's allegations that Russia interfered in Georgia's recent parliamentary as "lies." On Monday, had claimed that Russia was involved in destabilizing electoral processes in Georgia's October elections, including manipulating ballots. However, he did not present any supporting evidence for his accusations.



In response to a question from journalists, Kobakhidze criticized Macron’s statement, saying he would not comment on falsehoods. He instead emphasized the importance of focusing on Ukraine's situation, which he described as "devastated" due to external actions.



The October 26 parliamentary election in Georgia saw the ruling Georgian Dream party secure 53.93% of the vote, winning 89 out of 150 seats. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recognized the results, despite concerns about a divisive campaign and uneven financial resources. However, Georgia's four pro-EU opposition parties, which surpassed the 5% threshold, have rejected the election results, claiming the vote was rigged. This has led to ongoing protests in Tbilisi, though their intensity has decreased in recent weeks.

