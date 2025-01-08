Washington Comix's Black Defender: The Awakening Has Been Nominated For The NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Literature In The Graphic Novel Category

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. David Washington, author of the graphic novel, expressed his profound gratitude for being nominated for such a prestigious award. He stated, "It is a great honor to be recognized by the NAACP for my work. I am incredibly proud and thankful to the reviewing committee for selecting my work for this nomination."

"I chose to develop a graphic with the purpose of advocating for representation, diversity, and social justice. I am a firm believer in the ability of stories to unite individuals and initiate meaningful discussions on these critical issues. Through the visual storytelling of a graphic novel, my aim was to connect with a broader audience and captivate readers in a distinct and influential manner," explained Washington.

Washington's nomination represents a pivotal milestone. He is the first Black-indie author to be recognized for a graphic novel by the NAACP. "We as Black creators can compete with established mainstream entities, if we focus on the execution of our creative vision," stated Washington.

Black Defender has been recognized by Publishers Weekly's BookLife as the "Graphic Novel of the Year" and received the "Editor's Pick" designation. Additionally, the book has received accolades including the Best Indie Book Award, the International Impact Book Award, and was a finalist for the American Fiction Award.

Washington, along with four other authors, is contending for the award in the graphic novel category. The recipient of the award will be announced on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors Ceremonies, which can be viewed on naacpimageawards. The exciting reveal will also be broadcasted during the two-hour live television special airing on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on both BET and CBS, from the renowned Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The graphic novel, Black Defender: The Awakening is available on Amazon

and WashingtonComix .

About Black Defender: The Awakening

The graphic novel is about an African American entrepreneur and former Special Forces soldier, Dr. Chris Withers; who comes face-to-face with a system of injustice that drives him to vigilantism as Black Defender. Withers encounters supervillains, a corrupt police system, and social issues that stand in the way of him finding justice.

Contact Information

Mrs. Thu Washington

Media Relations

Phone: 919-256-3774

SOURCE Washington Comix