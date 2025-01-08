Dalfen Industrial Expands Florida Footprint With Strategic Acquisitions In Orlando And Tampa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Orlando property is a 35,100-square-foot facility strategically located in Orlando Central Park, one of the most sought-after industrial submarkets in the region. With immediate access to major arteries, including I-4, the Florida Turnpike, and SR-528 via John Young Parkway, the property boasts exceptional connectivity. Its location has attracted a diverse tenant base and is surrounded by top-tier occupiers such as Iron Mountain , Mitsubishi , Walgreens , and Publix .

Tampa Strengthens East Tampa Presence

The 32,320-square-foot property in Tampa is located within Pinebrooke Business Park in the thriving East Tampa submarket. Positioned off Highway 301, the facility offers seamless access to I-4, I-75, and the Selmon Expressway, ensuring excellent regional connectivity. Its proximity to key logistical hubs, including the CSX Tampa Intermodal terminal and Port Tampa Bay , enhances its strategic importance. Nearby tenants include major players like Frito Lay and Optum .

"These acquisitions underscore our ongoing commitment to growing in key Florida markets," said Tyler McElroy , Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "Orlando and Tampa continue to demonstrate strong demand for high-quality, mid-sized industrial spaces. Both properties are in supply-constrained submarkets, aligning perfectly with our strategy to acquire well-located assets that meet the needs of today's industrial tenants."

Dalfen plans to significantly expand its presence in the Florida market over the next 12 months.

