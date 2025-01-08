Waterproofing Membrane Market Set For Growth With A 6.1% CAGR Through 2032 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waterproofing Membrane Market

Growing activities, rising infrastructure investments, and expanding wastewater drive the global waterproofing membrane forward.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Waterproofing Membrane Market Size was valued at USD 40.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 67.9 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Market OverviewThe Waterproofing Membrane market is witnessing significant growth, driven by several dynamic factors such as increasing urbanization, expansion of the construction industry, and rising consumer awareness about sustainable building materials. The adoption of waterproofing membranes in the construction sector, particularly in residential and commercial buildings, is growing rapidly. A rise in infrastructure projects such as bridges, tunnels, and water management systems is also contributing to the market's expansion. According to the European Commission, the European construction industry alone is expected to grow at a rate of 2.5% annually, further fueling the demand for waterproofing solutions. Moreover, the ongoing shift towards eco-friendly materials has led to an increased focus on sustainable and durable waterproofing solutions, such as PVC and bituminous membranes. In the U.S., the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reports that the construction sector added over 1 million new jobs in 2022, which is expected to enhance the demand for waterproofing membranes in the long term. Furthermore, advancements in membrane technology are enabling more effective protection against water damage, adding to the industry's momentum. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to provide more durable, high-performance membranes that offer long-term water resistance and are easier to install.Get a Sample Report of Waterproofing Membrane Market @Key Players:Firestone Building Products Company, Flex Roofing Systems, Fosroc International Ltd., GAF, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., GSE Environmental, Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., Isomat S.A., Carlisle Companies, Inc., Chryso SAS, Copernit S.P.A., Derbigum Americas Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Juta AS, LATICRETE International, Inc., Mapei S.p.A., Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, RENOLIT SE, Schluter-Systems Ltd., Sika AG, Solmax International, Inc., Soprema Group, and Others.Why is the Growth of the Waterproofing Membrane Market?➢ With rapid urbanization and the increasing number of infrastructure projects, the demand for waterproofing membranes in buildings and construction has surged.➢ As sustainability takes center stage in various industries, the push for eco-friendly materials, including waterproofing membranes, has grown, further boosting market demand.➢ Waterproofing membrane technology has evolved, with innovations that improve durability, performance, and ease of installation, thereby driving further growth in the sector.Which Segment Dominated the Waterproofing Membrane Market in 2023?In 2023, the Roofing & Walls segment dominated the market, capturing approximately 34% of the market share. The segment's growth is attributed to the extensive use of waterproofing membranes in residential and commercial construction projects to prevent water infiltration, ensuring structural integrity and energy efficiency. For example, Europe witnessed significant adoption of these membranes in retrofitting projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency in older buildings.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation included are:By Product➢ Liquid-applied Membranes➢ Fully Adhered Sheets➢ Laid Sheets➢ OthersBy Raw Material➢ Modified Bitumen➢ Poly Vinyl Chloride➢ Acrylic➢ Polyurethane➢ OthersBy Application➢ Roofing & Walls➢ Water Management➢ Tunnel Liners➢ Bridges➢ OthersBy End-User➢ Residential➢ Industrial➢ Infrastructural➢ OthersBuy Full Research Report on Waterproofing Membrane Market 2024-2032 @What are the Opportunities in the Waterproofing Membrane Market?➢ Rapid urbanization and government initiatives promoting affordable housing in countries like India and Indonesia create significant opportunities for waterproofing membranes.➢ Integration of nanotechnology for enhanced performance and eco-friendly solutions presents growth avenues for manufacturers targeting sustainable construction.Which Region Dominated the Waterproofing Membrane Market in 2023?Asia-Pacific dominated the Waterproofing Membrane Market in 2023, capturing 38% of the market share. This dominance is driven by large-scale infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China's“Belt and Road Initiative” and India's investments in smart cities exemplify the region's commitment to resilient and water-proof construction, significantly boosting the adoption of waterproofing membranes.Recent Developments➢ March 2024: Mapei inaugurated a new plant in Cantanhede, Portugal, with a USD 13.89 million investment. The facility, equipped with advanced technology, expanded production capacity, enhanced the product range, and improved local customer service. It also introduced the Mapei Academy for free training events targeting retailers, designers, and installers.➢ May 2023: ALCHIMICA developed the Humidity Activated Accelerator (HAA) technology by combining ACCELERATOR-3000A and HYPERDESMO. This innovation produced defect-free membranes with superior elastomeric and mechanical properties.The Waterproofing Membrane Market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological innovation, urbanization, and sustainability trends. With a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032, the market will continue to benefit from increasing investments in infrastructure, rising consumer awareness, and expanding applications in both traditional and non-traditional industries.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

