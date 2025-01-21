Trump signs order to withdraw US from World Health Organization
1/21/2025 2:26:35 AM
(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that officially pulls the United States out of the World health Organization (WHO). The move marks a significant shift in the US's international relations, particularly concerning global health governance.
"World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States, and that’s it. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said while signing the executive orders after returning to the Oval Office. His remarks underscored his continued criticism of international institutions that, in his view, have unfairly benefited from US financial contributions.
Trump's second term inauguration has signaled a major transformation in US foreign policy, with the decision to withdraw from the WHO expected to reverberate across both American society and the world.
The president argued that the US had been paying an unjust share, contributing USD500 million annually to the organization, while countries like China, which he considers a larger global player, contributed much less. "Seemed a little unfair to me, so that wasn't the reason, but I dropped out...China pays USD39 million, and we pay USD500 million, and China's a bigger country," he explained. Trump's decision reflects his ongoing "America First" policy, which emphasizes reducing the US's financial burdens in international partnerships.
