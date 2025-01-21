Trump signs pardons for January 6th capitol attack participants, reversing justice department efforts

(MENAFN) With a single signature on Monday, President Donald abruptly reversed the Justice Department's four-year effort to arrest, prosecute, and punish those responsible for the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.



This attack, which was the largest criminal investigation in American history, involved individuals who responded to Trump's call to come to Washington and attempt to prevent from certifying his loss in the 2020 election. During the seven-hour siege, more than 140 officers were injured, and four Trump supporters in the mob, along with five police officers, died either directly or indirectly as a result of the events.



The presidential proclamation Trump signed in the Oval Office described this mass act of clemency as a step toward ending a "grave national injustice" that he claimed had been inflicted upon the American people.



Trump’s pardons did not differentiate between those who engaged in violent actions and those charged or convicted of nonviolent offenses. For example, the pardons included individuals who brutally assaulted DC police officer Michael Fanone and pepper-sprayed Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who later died from the effects of the attack.



