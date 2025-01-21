Azerbaijan marks Black January tragedy victims

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan marked the anniversary of the 1990 Black January tragedy on Monday, a tragic event in which nearly 150 people were killed and more than 740 others injured in the capital city, Baku.



Citizens across the country, including in Baku, visited memorials to honor the victims and pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the tragic events.



President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Alley of Martyrs memorial in Baku and referred to the Black January tragedy as a "symbol of the struggle for national independence, freedom, and invincible will." He explained that the Azerbaijani people faced "punitive measures" from the former Soviet army but boldly raised their voices for truth, undeterred by the violence they endured.



Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty serves as proof that the sacrifices made by all martyrs, including those who perished in the January 20 tragedy, have not been in vain.



The Black January events stemmed from rallies in Baku and other cities in the early 1990s, where thousands of Azerbaijanis protested against Soviet rule and the growing territorial demands from Armenia. On the night of January 20, 1990, 26,000 Soviet troops entered Baku to quell the protests, resulting in the deaths of 147 individuals and injuries to over 700. The victims were later buried in the Alley of Martyrs, where their memory is honored annually.

