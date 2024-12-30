Bitget's Traderpro Challenge Offers A Gateway To Elite Trader Status

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 30th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the world's leading exchange and Web3 company, has launched the TraderPro Demo Trading Challenge , a comprehensive program designed to nurture trading talent and identify future elite traders. The initiative provides participants with an opportunity to trade in a simulated environment and transition to live trading with dedicated support and resources.

Eligibility and Registration Details

Participation is open to all non-elite traders using their main accounts. Interested users can register via the Start Challenge button on the TraderPro homepage and must provide accurate Telegram account details and reasons for their application. Upon approval, participants will be notified through email, site messages, or pop-up notifications and can join the Telegram group for updates.

Challenge Overview

Participants will trade on demo accounts featuring a leverage limit of up to 20x and a minimum position value of 200 USDT. To succeed, traders must achieve specific performance goals:



Trade for at least 15 days

Attain positive daily profits for 10 days

Maintain a total ROI of at least 25% for 48 consecutive hours Complete at least 100 orders, with all positions closed

Adherence to the trading rules is critical, as violations may result in account resets or removal from the program after repeated infractions.

Top-performing traders will be selected as elite traders and receive live trading accounts with up to 10,000 USDT in funds. Additionally, unselected participants can apply for elite trader status to gain futures trading bonuses and first-trade loss protection.

Referral incentives are also available, with rewards ranging from 30 to 100 USDT in futures trading bonuses for inviting eligible participants.

Transition to Live Trading

Traders who meet the demo challenge requirements will transition to live trading with dedicated elite trader accounts. These accounts, funded with up to 10,000 USDT, are subject to profit-sharing rules based on performance tiers. Regular compliance with trading rules allows traders to maintain or improve their profit-sharing ratios.

Live trading accounts are closely monitored, and violations may result in penalties, including suspension of top-ups or account recalls.

For more information and to join the challenge, users can visit TraderPro .

