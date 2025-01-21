Iran, Russia sign deals on rail, air, sea, road transport

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development highlighted the main agreements between the presidents of Iran and Russia, which include rail, air and sea transport and road transport for both goods and passengers.



As reported by the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadek, who went with the president and other members of Iran's cabinet on a visit to Russia, noted that the comprehensive strategic treaty inked by the presidents of both nations includes deals on these transport sectors.



The comprehensive strategic treaty demonstrates the determination of both countries to strengthen two-sided collaboration.



Leader Masoud Pezeshkian, in a roundtable with Russian business officials, voiced optimism that the meeting would indicate the start of efforts to apply the strategic agreement. He pointed out Iran's dedication to enhance cooperation within the North-South and East-West corridors, in addition to maritime routes and port infrastructure.



The leader further mentioned that both governments have reach a deal regarding the direction of their partnership, concentrating on hardening relations.



"Iran is determined to expand its relations with Russia, particularly in railways, corridors, maritime routes, and port development. These areas provide a foundation for economic activities," Pezeshkian noted.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111151