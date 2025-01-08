Azizi Developments Sponsors The Fazza International Championships For People Of Determination 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,January 2025: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in the realm of inclusivity and empowerment, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is sponsoring the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025. The announcement underscores Azizi's commitment to supporting the communities it operates in and championing initiatives that advance and cherish diversity and resilience.

Under the esteemed patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Fazza International Championships highlight the remarkable capabilities and achievements of people of determination. Organized in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, the event is a testament to Dubai's commitment to fostering a more inclusive society.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We believe in building a society that values and empowers every individual. To us at Azizi Developments, this is far more than merely a sponsorship; it is an opportunity to contribute to a movement that celebrates the strength and talent of people of determination. Together, we can pave the way for a future where every member of society thrives.”

Azizi's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts extend across the UAE and globally, focusing on sustainability, equality, health, and support for sporting events. The group has partnered with and made generous donations to various social inclusion facilities, such as the Rashid Centre for the Determined Ones for six consecutive years, the Dubai Autism Center, and the Special Needs Future Development Center. Among its significant contributions, the company has donated AED 100 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, aiding the fight against world hunger and malnutrition, as well as AED 600 million to the Mother's Endowment Campaign. Notably, the developer has served as the pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for eight years to date.

Internationally, Azizi is also constructing vital facilities in Afghanistan, including a cancer center, hospital, dialysis center, and the largest orphanage in the country. It has also granted thousands of scholarships to Afghan students and distributed 1.5 million food and necessity parcels nationwide to support those in need. As part of its philanthropic efforts, the developer has also announced its Cultural District in Azizi Venice, an initiative reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

