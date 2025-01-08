Senate's Palestine Committee Expresses Utter Rejection Of Israel's Fabricated Maps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – The Senate's Palestine Committee condemned the publication of maps by official Israeli accounts on social media, which falsely claim to represent Israel's historical boundaries.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the committee expressed its disapproval of the content published by these accounts, managed by the Israeli far-right, which includes fabrications, illustrations, and maps.The committee stated that the publications represent a blatant violation and falsification of the historical and geographical facts of Palestine, as well as Arab lands in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.Reaffirming its absolute rejection and strong condemnation of such provocative actions, frequently issued by the far-right in Israel, the committee reiterated the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on Palestinian soil, on the June 4, 1967 borders.The committee also condemned repeated attacks on Arab lands and provocative actions that expose the true nature of the Israeli far-right, undermine prospects for comprehensive peace, and contribute to heightened tensions and instability in the region, potentially leading to further violence and unrest.The statement highlighted the committee's alignment with Jordan's steadfast positions and praised the relentless efforts and pivotal role of His Majesty King Abdullah in promoting peace in the region.The committee called on the U.S. administration, the United Nations, international organizations, and peace-loving nations to take effective measures to halt Israeli aggression and provocations.