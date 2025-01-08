Priyanka Chopra REACTS To Palisades Fire In LA

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra recently shared her reaction to the Palisades Fire in LA that has scorched thousands of acres of land, forcing a huge number of people to evacuate the vicinity

PeeCee took to the story section of her official Instagram handle and

posted a heartwrenching clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighborhood. The 'Aitraaz' can be heard saying in the video, "it's crazy." Her post also included the caption, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," along with a folded hand emojis.

Priyanka Chopra dropped another Insta story featuring the Palisades Fire in LA, "Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes". Many netizens showed their concern on the matter and reacted to the post with comments like "Stay safe everyone God protect us don't worry", "What happened", and "God bless us and keep us safe from all the obstacles".

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on 7th January 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

Talking about PeeCee's professional lineup, the stunner has been busy with her Hollywood projects recently. However, reports claim that Priyanka Chopra will be working alongside the legendary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli in Pan-World Jungle Adventure titled, "SSMB 29" for now. She will be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited drama. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

In addition to this, another report suggests that PeeCee might return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3". If the reports turn out to be true, she will be seen reprising her role as Roma in the highly-talked-about sequel.