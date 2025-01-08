DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Maintains China Pizza Market Leadership During The Fourth Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continues to implement its business strategies delivering excellent performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, further consolidating its leading position in the Chinese pizza market.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, DPC Dash continued to execute its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital. This strategy has enabled the Company to serve high-quality, value-for-money pizzas to a steadily expanding customer base. As reported in the Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Fact Sheet ("investor fact sheet"), DPC Dash operates 1,008 stores in 39 cities as of December 31, 2024, elevating China to become Domino's third-largest international market by store count.

DPC Dash has achieved remarkable results in its store network expansion. By further continuing its "Go Deeper, Go Broader" strategy, the Company celebrated the grand opening of

its 1,000th store in Chengdu in November of 2024. This milestone demonstrates strong brand influence and a solid foundation for continued large-scale development. During the recent Christmas and New Year holidays, DPC Dash expanded into 13 new cities with 14 new stores. Net new stores added in 2024 reached 240, achieving the Company's opening target. In 2025 and 2026, DPC Dash plans to open approximately 300 to 350 new stores, respectively.

Alongside the steady expansion of its store network, the performance of DPC Dash stores has also proved encouraging. According to the investor fact sheet, DPC Dash now holds 28 of the top 30 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 21,000 stores globally. The same-store sales growth (SSSG) in fourth quarter of 2024 remained positive and marked the 30th consecutive quarter of positive SSSG since the current management took over in the third quarter of 2017. As of 31 December 2024, the highest daily sales record for the first store in Shenyang (a major city in the Northeastern China) was over RMB630,000, beating its first day sales record of over RMB520,000, making it a new global record in Domino's system. This steady expansion reflects the Company's keen ability to capture market opportunities on the rising brand momentum and demonstrates the Company's mature operational management model and efficiency in replicating new stores. This strengthens brand market coverage, broadens revenue channels, and enhances overall market competitiveness.

The sustainability of DPC Dash's development is reflected through the growth of its store network and sales performances, and the steady expansion of its consumer base. The Company continues to build a diverse community, leveraging digital initiatives to drive customer engagement and attract a large number of new customers through multiple online channels. The Company enhanced its capability to offer personalized rewards, effectively improving new customer conversion and existing customer retention. As of December 31, 2024, loyalty program members reached 24.5 million, a significant increase from the previous quarter. This membership demonstrates DPC Dash's deep insights into refined membership operations. Over the past 12 months, 11.7 million new customers placed their first orders with Domino's Pizza China, highlighting the Company's precise efforts in digital marketing and consumer relationship management. The large and stable customer base strongly supports the Company's long-term development.



DPC Dash remains committed to offering delicious pizza at value. By driving product innovation and marketing activities, the Company enhances the dining and consumption experience, delivering greater value to consumers. In the fourth quarter, DPC Dash strengthened its product innovation efforts, launching a series of unique new products, including Italian Fresh Mozzarella & Meat Deluxe Pizza and Korean-Style Pork with Pear Sauce Pizza. These offerings were very well-received by customers and the market, enjoying great popularity. During Halloween, DPC Dash launched limited-time "black magic" items that cleverly incorporated mysterious and unique festive elements. During the 2025 New Year period, new products launched included Abalone & Eel Fortune Pizza, British Filet Mignon Beef Wellington Pizza, Fortune Mung Bean Cake, and Happiness Mung Bean Cake, adding a festive touch to New Year celebrations.

While continuously introducing new products, the Company's classic menu remains highly competitive in the market and continues to be highly favored by customers. DPC Dash offers regular promotions including "Crazy Tuesday & Wednesday" and "Mega Week (BOGO)" on its self-operated online ordering channels in select cities, delivering more value to the customers.

DPC Dash's outstanding performance in 2024 has garnered significant industry recognition. The Company was recognized by the

2024 Annual Seven-Star Awards for Outstanding Contributions in Food Safety & Public Health for the fourth year, highlighting its leading position in food safety and health management. Additionally, the Company won the Brand Digitalization Award (Food and Dining Category) at the 15th Tiger Roar Awards, Top 20 Digitalized Enterprise by CDIE 2024, and Gold Award for Integrated Marketing at Top Brand Innovation Awards 2024. The Company's investor relations team received the "IR Team of the Year" from GuruClub Award 2024 and Zhitong Finance Award 2024. These awards recognize the brand's achievements in food safety, digital innovation, brand building, and investor communications, highlighting the Company's efforts in 2024, enhancing the brand's industry influence, and strengthening its dual value in the capital and consumer markets, providing strong momentum and confidence for the Company's long-term sustainable development.

Looking ahead, DPC Dash will continue to advance its expansion plans and improve operational efficiency for sustainable development. The Company will strive to provide consumers with higher quality products and services and create long-term value for shareholders, leading industry development trends as a model for investment and development in the catering industry.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,008 stores in 39 cities in the China mainland as of December 31, 2024.

