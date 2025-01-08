Adani Ports Ranks Among Top 10 Transportation, Infra Companies In S&P Global List

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (IANS) Adani and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has been ranked among the top 10 global and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

With a score of 68 (out of 100) - a three-point improvement over last year, APSEZ is now placed in the 97th percentile within the sector, improving from the 96th percentile in 2023, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

"We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition only reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said Ashwini Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

“Our team's dedication to integrating sustainability across all our operations has been key to this achievement. We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal," he added.

APSEZ is the country's largest private port operator.

For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the top spot in the Environment dimension.

It also achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the Social, Governance and Economic dimensions, including Transparency and Reporting, Materiality, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity and System Availability, and Customer Relations.

Adani Ports, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility, providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate.

Meanwhile, the total cargo volume of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) grew 8 per cent (year-on-year) to 38.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in December 2024. The company's container volume grew 22 per cent and liquids and gas volume grew 7 per cent on a YoY basis in the last month.

On a month-on-month basis, the total cargo volume saw 6.6 per cent growth.