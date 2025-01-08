Continental Presents Customizable Emotional Cockpit With E Ink Prism Display At CES 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Combining and emotion, Continental is presenting the "Emotional Cockpit" for the first time at the Consumer Show (CES) from January 7 to 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, USA. The concept merges multiple vehicle display solutions to form an integrated unit: aesthetically innovative, function-driven and individually customizable. A central element is a 1.30-meter-long, four-centimeter-high E Ink Prism display that spans the entire width of the dashboard.

The application of Prism ePaper, known from e-readers, visually enhances the vehicle interior and enables countless opportunities of personalization in the form of unique patterns, colors and combinations. E Ink displays can also be used to display information relevant for driving such as the remaining range. Continental has teamed up with E Ink, a pioneer and market leader in the field of ePaper technology, to bring this elegant display technology to the automotive interior.

The focus of Continental's "Emotional Cockpit" and its display technology with E Ink is the user experience. "Personalization and emotionality are decisive success factors for vehicles of the future," explains Pavel Prouza, Head of the User Experience (UX) business area at Continental. "Generation Z, for example, represents a new generation of customers who want to express their individuality and showcase their personality, especially through digital media. With our 'Emotional Cockpit' and the adaptation of energy-saving e-reader technology, we are offering innovative options to personalize the vehicle cockpit in line with new customer expectations."

Innovative Application: Lightweight Decor Display with Almost No Power Consumption for the Automotive World

Unlike conventional backlit display solutions, the display in the "Emotional Cockpit" shown at CES only consumes power for a brief moment when switching from one image to the next – an important advantage for electric vehicles where energy efficiency is crucial for the driving range. E Ink displays – also called ePaper due to their proximity to eReader technology – reflect light like real paper. This means they do not need to be illuminated by light sources placed behind the screen like conventional displays. They can display images, graphics or text elements permanently without a power supply. When the vehicle is parked, for example, the content that has been selected remains visible – as if it were printed on the screen. The first generation of this new technology still features a black and gray colorway, which creates a striking, minimalist aesthetic in an otherwise colorful world. In the future, however, color variants will also be possible. Another advantage of ePaper displays is that they are lightweight and durable – making them ideal for applications in vehicles.

"The technology from E Ink offers unique personalization and customization possibilities in the automotive sector, as it is very thin, durable and consumes minimal power. Together with Continental, we are bringing innovative technology into the car of tomorrow," explains Dr. F.Y. Gan, President of E Ink.

E Ink Display Technology Is Perfectly Suited for Use in Vehicle Exteriors

Another application for the novel display technology in the automotive sector is being exhibited at CES. Continental is presenting technological innovations for external interaction between car and driver even before getting into the vehicle. The intelligent demonstration vehicle – known as the "Intelligent Vehicle Experience Demo Car" – uses an E Ink display mounted on the outside of the B-pillar, which can be individually configured and designed with personally selected content. For electric vehicles, this display can also indicate the current charge level, meaning you no longer have to unlock the vehicle to see your current range – a real benefit before setting out on a journey or during the charging process.



Continental at CES 2025

Continental presents its latest technologies in a private exhibition at Central Plaza opposite the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday, January 7, to Friday, January 10. The technology company has numerous solutions that highlight mobility innovations from the road to the cloud.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people

and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable

solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4

billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets



