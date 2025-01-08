Defense Strategy For Ukraine Through 2027 To Be Determined At Ramstein Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on January 9 in Germany will focus on defining Ukraine's defense strategy and requirements in its war against Russia.



That is according to the U.S. Department of Defens , Ukrinform reports.

"The leaders of these coalitions will need to endorse roadmaps that articulate Ukraine's air force, armor, artillery, de-mining, drone, integrated air and missile defense, information and maritime security needs and objectives through 2027. These roadmaps are intended to enable donors to plan for and support Ukraine sustainably into the future," one of the defense officials explained.

When asked whether the future of the UDCG might be affected by a potential reduction in U.S. support under a new administration, officials expressed confidence in the group's resilience due to its multilateral nature and coalition efforts.

"What the future is of those coalitions ... is one of the reasons why the coalition leadership group will meet at the ministerial level to lay a sound foundation for the future of those coalitions. I can't speak for what the incoming administration will decide about its role [within the UDCG], but I'm very confident of European commitment ... ability ... experience and extraordinary belief in the mission, and [I'm] confident that those capability coalitions will continue one way or another," the official said.

Another high-ranking official noted that while the 25th UDCG meeting will be the last for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Department of Defense is not ending the group, and its work will continue.

Later, Lloyd Austin confirmed on social media platform X that he was already en route to the meeting.

As previously reported by Ukrinform on December 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to address the UDCG meeting at Ramstein Air Base to discuss defense measures against guided bombs and Russian aviation.