Lenovotm At CES 2025: Pioneering The Future With AI-Powered Innovation For Business, Gaming, And Creative Users - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lenovo, a global leader, unveiled a groundbreaking lineup of AI-powered solutions at CES® 2025, showcasing bold innovation across its commercial, gaming, and consumer segments. With products designed to empower professionals, gamers, creators, and students alike, Lenovo is delivering smarter for all that leverages the power of AI to deliver personalized, productive, and protected solutions.

At the heart of Lenovo's innovation is its Smarter AI for All vision, which integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities into its Copilot+ PCs and solutions. Leading this effort is Lenovo AI Now , a powerful on-device personalized AI assistant built on Meta's Llama 3 model, which offers natural language processing for tasks like document summarization, knowledge base retrieval, and workflow assistance. Additionally, Legion Space , Lenovo's unified gaming platform, harnesses AI to provide features like personalized gameplay analytics, content creation tools, and seamless device synchronization, ensuring gamers enjoy an optimized and immersive experience across the Lenovo Legion ecosystem.

“At Lenovo, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to empower individuals, businesses, and gamers to achieve their full potential,” said Luca Rossi, President, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “With AI at the heart of our personalized, productive and protected experiences, our latest device and software innovations across ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Idea, Legion and more not only deliver exceptional performance and versatility but also redefine how users work, create, and play.”

Redefining Business Productivity with AI-Powered ThinkPad TM and ThinkBook TM Solutions

Lenovo introduced its latest business-focused Copilot+ PC devices, tailored for modern workplaces and professionals:



ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions : The ThinkPad X9 14” and 15” Aura Edition laptops deliver professional-grade performance and efficiency with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and advanced AI tools like Lenovo AI Now for task automation and workflow optimization. Combining an all new sleek, progressive design with enterprise-level security and premium OLED displays, these Copilot+ PCs empower hybrid professionals to seamlessly transition between tasks. ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable : A game-changing AI-enabled laptop featuring a unique rollable display that expands vertically from 14” to 16.7”. It redefines productivity with split-screen functionality, virtual display options, and powerful Intel Core Ultra processors.

Lenovo also introduced new ThinkCentre TM desktop solutions :



ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 : An all-in-one AI-powered desktop for immersive productivity with a 27-inch QHD display, integrated AI-powered noise suppression, and directional audio for enhanced virtual meetings.

ThinkCentre neo 50q QC : The world's first Snapdragon X Series powered commercial desktop, offering AI-driven workflows in a tiny 1-liter form factor, provides superior multitasking productivity. ThinkCentre neo Ultra Gen 2 : This compact powerhouse is now more capable than before featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Additional Commercial Announcements:

Lenovo further expanded its ecosystem with advanced monitors, accessories, and software designed to enhance productivity and connectivity:



ThinkVision TM P Series Monitors : Next-generation professional monitors featuring high dynamic color accuracy, AI-powered energy efficiency, and modern designs with 95% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard : An innovative keyboard powered by ambient light requires no batteries, and comes with customizable tilt legs, media controls, and real-time power tracking for efficient workflows. Available in business black, or consumer white.

ThinkPad X9 Accessories : A thoughtfully designed accessory lineup engineered for professionals on the go, including:



Lenovo X9 Charging GaN Dock , a compact hub offering versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and SD card support.



Multi-Device Wireless Mouse (X9 Edition) , enabling connectivity to three devices with a customizable AI Now trigger button.



Lenovo TWS Earbuds (X9 Edition) with premium audio, auto-switching, and noise cancellation for crystal-clear communication.

Origami X9 Sleeves , stylish protective covers that double as workstation stands, made from recycled materials. QHD and 4K Pro Webcams : High-performance Microsoft Teams-certified webcams with AI-enhanced features like participant tracking, lighting adjustments, and real-time image optimization, ensuring exceptional video call quality.

This expanded portfolio showcases Lenovo's leadership in delivering AI-powered, sustainable, and highly adaptable solutions that address the evolving needs of today's businesses.

For full details on Lenovo's latest commercial devices and solutions, click here for the full press release

Expanding the Lenovo Legion Gaming Portfolio: Game Without Limits

Lenovo Legion unveiled a comprehensive lineup of next-generation gaming devices, accessories, and software designed to deliver cutting-edge performance, innovation, and adaptability for all levels of gamers:



Legion Go S (8”, 1) and Legion Go S (8”, 1) – Powered by SteamOSTM : A groundbreaking handheld gaming device powered by AMD processors and available in Windows or SteamOSTM versions, offering unmatched portability, console-like gaming, and seamless PC-to-handheld transitions.

Legion Go (8.8”, 2) Prototype : Showcases Lenovo's vision for the future of handheld gaming intending to include an OLED PureSight display, top-tier AMD Ryzen processors, and ergonomic refinements for superior performance and comfort.

Legion Pro Series Laptops : The redesigned Legion Pro 7i, Pro 5i, and Pro 5 feature Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, and Coldfront Hyper cooling systems for competitive performance, dynamic visuals, and smooth framerates. Legion 7i and Legion 5 Series : Ultra-portable gaming laptops with PureSight displays, thin-and-light designs, and advanced thermal management, designed for gamers balancing STEM and academic workloads with AAA gaming.

Lenovo also introduced advanced gaming desktops, monitors, LOQ systems, and the latest Legion Tab :



Legion Tower Series : The Legion Tower 7i, Tower 5i, and Tower 5 offer upgradable components, Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, delivering massive power for esports and enthusiasts.

Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor : A curved 800R PureSight OLED gaming monitor for ultimate immersion, featuring AI-driven burn-in protection and high-performance visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate and one-cable USB Type-C solution.

Legion R34w-30 Monitor : A versatile ultrawide 34” display with a 1500R curve, 180Hz refresh rate, and vibrant color accuracy, ideal for gamers who need immersive performance and productivity capabilities.

Lenovo LOQ portfolio : Updated Lenovo LOQ devices are available with either Intel or AMD options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, in 15” form factors, a new 17” form factor, or a tower desktop. Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”, 3) : A portable gaming powerhouse with an 8.8” 2.5K 165Hz PureSight touch display, Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 processor supporting ray tracing and 165 FPS, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Features Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber for efficient cooling, a 6550mAh battery for extended sessions

Legion Space software was fully redesigned, providing gamers with enhanced ecosystem control and AI-powered tools:



Game Coach : Tracks user inputs and delivers personalized recommendations to improve reaction time, accuracy, and spatial awareness.

Game Clip Master : Uses generative AI to edit hours of gameplay into shareable, social-ready highlights. Game Companion : A customizable AI avatar that reacts to gameplay, offering encouragement and tips in real time.

Lenovo Legion Accessories round out the ecosystem, delivering performance and convenience:



Legion Go S Screen Protector : Durable 9H glass that protects the handheld device without compromising touch sensitivity.

Legion Sling Bag : Water-resistant and adjustable, designed to carry Legion Go devices and accessories on the go.

Legion Glasses 2 : Updated lightweight wearable virtual screen glasses with brighter visuals, wider color gamut, and up to 120Hz refresh rate for private, immersive gaming experiences. Legion H410 Wireless Gaming Headset : High-fidelity sound, dual connectivity (2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2), and a flip-to-mute microphone for seamless, high-performance audio.

With this expanded lineup of devices, monitors, accessories, and software innovations, Lenovo Legion continues to redefine what's possible in gaming, empowering players of all levels to game their way-whether they're at home, in the classroom, or on the move.

For full details on Lenovo's latest gaming devices and solutions, click here for the full press release

Empowering Creativity and Productivity with AI-Enabled Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and IdeaCentre Devices

Lenovo unveiled its latest lineup of AI-driven Yoga, IdeaPad, and IdeaCentre devices designed to transform creativity, productivity, and entertainment experiences:



Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) : The world's first laptop with camera-under-display (CUD) technology, delivering a stunning 98% screen-to-body ratio and a 4K PureSight Pro OLED display for a seamless, borderless creative experience. This Copilot+ PC powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors combines portability with power efficiency delivering up to 17 hours of battery life.

Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10) : A dual-screen OLED convertible laptop acting as a portable creative studio with AI tools like Smart Note for enhanced note-taking and Smart Reader for AI-generated book synopses. Its Air Gestures streamline multitasking across its vibrant displays.

Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10) : A convertible Copilot+ PC with Intel Core Ultra processors, Lenovo Aura Edition features for customization, photo sharing and support access, it includes premium OLED visuals, empowering creators to work freely across its flexible 360-degree design. Yoga Tab Plus : Lenovo's first on-device AI tablet, featuring a 12.7” 3K anti-reflective display, Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 processor, and smart AI tools like AI Note and AI Transcript for enhanced productivity and creativity.

Lenovo also introduced more new Yoga and IdeaPad laptops for versatile users:



Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition : A sleek, AI-powered creative canvas with a 2.8K OLED display, Lenovo Aura Edition features, including Smart Modes for personalized productivity.

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Series : Convertible laptops available in 14” and 16” options, featuring OLED PureSight displays and versatile form factors for creators on the go. IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 10) : A productivity powerhouse featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and an OLED display with up to 135W TDP for intensive creative tasks.

IdeaCentre Desktops deliver compact performance and AI-driven features for creative and home users:



IdeaCentre Mini x (1L, 10) : The world's first consumer desktop powered by Snapdragon X Series processors. IdeaCentre Tower (17L, 10) : A customizable desktop with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for powerful performance and expandability.

In addition to the Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo further expanded its tablet lineup to empower students, creatives, and families:



Idea Tab Pro : A smart learning tablet with Circle to Search and Google Gemini, offering a 3K display and enhanced system performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8300. Lenovo Tab : A lightweight and versatile 10.1” tablet with customizable cases, ideal for entertainment and on-the-go use.

This expanded consumer lineup blends cutting-edge AI capabilities, innovative design, and user-focused features, empowering creators, students, and families to maximize their potential in an AI-driven world.

For full details on Lenovo's latest consumer devices and solutions, click here for the full press release

A Vision for the Future: AI-Driven Innovation and Concept Devices

Lenovo showcased visionary AI concepts that highlight the future of smart, adaptive technology:



AI Display : Integrates AI to optimize user interaction with features like automatic screen rotation, elevation and tilt, posture alerts, and voice control for a smarter, healthier user experience.

AI Travel Set : AI-enabled wearables, including a wristband and pendant, that provide personalized activity tracking, productivity insights, and real-time language translation for global travelers.

Lenovo Action Assistant : A Large Action Model-powered AI assistant that automates complex, multi-step tasks by transforming natural language into actionable steps, streamlining workflows for professionals.

AdaptX Mouse : A modular, multi-purpose mouse that transforms into an ergonomic tool, travel hub, or emergency power bank, combining practicality with portability. AI Headphones : Advanced headphones with real-time voice translation, voiceprint noise suppression, and AI-generated voice cloning for seamless, authentic communication.

These forward-looking concepts underscore Lenovo's commitment to blending cutting-edge AI technology with user-centric design, creating solutions that anticipate future needs and redefine productivity, collaboration, and adaptability.

For more details about all Lenovo's new devices, solutions and proofs of concept, visit the Lenovo CES 2025 Press Kit .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink