Qatar Strongly Condemns Alleged Historic Maps Of Israel Published By Occupation Government

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the alleged historic maps of Israel published by official accounts affiliated with the government, which reportedly include parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria; considering the publication of these maps a flagrant violation of international resolutions and the provisions of international law.



In a statement on Wednesday, the of Foreign Affairs warned that the publication of the alleged maps would hinder the chances of peace in the region, particularly amid the ongoing brutal war on the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions and confront its expansionist ambitions in Arab lands.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN08012025000067011011ID1109067027