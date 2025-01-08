CARV Play Awards 2024 Honors Gaming Excellence Across 16 Categories

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Santa Clara, California, January 8th, 2025, Chainwire

CARV , after weeks of anticipation and record-breaking participation, has announced the winners of the CARV Play Awards 2024 , celebrating excellence in gaming across various categories. With over 1.2 million votes cast by more than 160,000 passionate gamers, the awards highlight the dynamic and evolving landscape of gaming, spanning genres, platforms, and technologies.

Out of the 60+ finalists, here are the winners for each category:

Winners of the CARV Play Awards 2024

Highlights of the Awards







The CARV Play Awards distinguishes itself by empowering players to drive the recognition process. With votes pouring in from across the globe, the awards highlight the passion and diversity within the gaming world, showcasing games that span AAA productions, indie innovations, and cutting-edge AI integrations.

The winners represent a mix of household gaming names and rising stars, proving that innovation, community, and storytelling remain at the heart of what players value most.

About the CARV Play Awards

The CARV Play Awards 2024 recognizes the achievements in gaming across 16 categories, highlighting both established and emerging talents. As part of CARV's mission to empower the future of gaming, the awards aim to unite the global gaming community and spotlight the projects shaping the industry's future. This year's record-breaking engagement underscores the awards' significance as a platform for gamer participation and industry recognition.

What's Next for CARV

As the awards conclude, CARV remains committed to its vision of empowering gamers and transforming the data landscape within the industry. With initiatives like CARV Play , AI-driven innovations , and continued community engagement, CARV is paving the way for a more inclusive and player-centric gaming ecosystem.

About CARV

CARV is building an AI chain ecosystem to enable data sovereignty at scale. By empowering AI agents with secure, unified infrastructure, CARV enables intelligent, collaborative operations through its SVM Chain, offering trustless consensus, cryptographic proofs, and verifiable execution. With the D.A.T.A Framework, CARV enriches AI with high-quality, on-chain and off-chain data, allowing agents to learn, evolve, and collaborate dynamically. With over 15M users and 8M CARV IDs, CARV ensures privacy and data control while providing AI agents with powerful, cross-chain insights, creating a secure, innovative ecosystem for both AI and human collaboration.

Supported by $50M in funding from top-tier investors like Tribe Capital, HashKey Capital, and Animoca Brands, and backed by a team of veterans from Coinbase, Google, and Binance, CARV is committed to fostering a decentralized future where data is a valuable, user-owned asset.