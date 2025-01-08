(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has appointed an acting president to lead the country while he campaigns for re-election. This move comes as Ecuador prepares for its general election on February 9, 2025, amid rising crime rates and economic challenges.



Noboa issued a decree on Tuesday appointing interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert as acting president. Gellibert will serve from January 9 to January 12, 2025. This allows Noboa to participate in campaign activities without violating laws against using public resources for purposes.



The decision highlights ongoing power struggles within Ecuador's government. Noboa and elected Vice President Veronica Abad have been at odds since he took office in November 2023. Their relationship soured after Noboa sent Abad on diplomatic missions abroad and later suspended her from duties.







Abad has challenged her suspension and claims she should assume the presidency during Noboa's absence. She cites her constitutional role as the basis for this claim. However, Noboa's government contends he is not required to take a leave of absence to campaign.



The upcoming election on February 9, 2025, takes place against a backdrop of rising crime and economic challenges. Noboa, who is currently finishing former President Guillermo Lasso's term, leads in early polls with 33% support. His main challenger, leftist Luisa Gonzalez, follows closely at 29%.

Ecuador's Leadership Shuffle: President Noboa Hands Power to Deputy for Election Run

Noboa's administration has implemented strong security measures to combat drug-related violence. He deployed army troops to Guayaquil , a city heavily affected by crime. These actions have drawn both praise and criticism from different sectors of Ecuadorian society.



The campaign period officially began on January 5, with 16 presidential candidates vying for office. The National Electoral Council has called for campaigns of "tolerance and mutual respect" to promote peaceful debate. This plea comes as Ecuador grapples with internal divisions and security concerns.



Noboa's decision to appoint an acting president raises questions about the use of public resources during campaigns. It also highlights the complex interplay between executive power and electoral processes in Ecuador's democracy. As the country moves towards the election, these issues will likely remain at the forefront of public discourse.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109066955