Fuel Depot At Russia's Engels Airfields Ablaze Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian city of Engels, Saratov region, an oil storage facility at the local airbase is on fire after a drone attack in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8.

This was reported by ASTRA , Ukrinform saw.

As can be seen from the geolocation of photos and posted on social media, after the drone attack in Engels, a fuel storage facility of Rosrezerv's Kristal plant, responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 airbase, caught fire.

The ASTRA identified the location by comparing footage with panoramic imagery on maps.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/71912" data-width="100%"></script>

Ukraine's SOF troops kill 13 North Korean soldiers in action on Kursk battlefield

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/71890" data-width="100%"></script>

Photos published by the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirm that assumption.

The head of the region said that an operational headquarters would be deployed at the“enterprise where the outbreak occurred due to an UAV attack.”

Current Time adds that residents of Engels reported explosions in the area of ​​the fuel depot overnight, posting photos of the raging blaze.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/71910" data-width="100%"></script>

Russia's largest seaport of Ust-Luga attacked by SBU– source

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry briefly claimed that air defense forces“intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones”, including 11 over Saratov region, four over Kursk and Rostov regions each, three over Belgorod and Bryansk regions each, two over the Krasnodar Territory, one over Volgograd region, and four over the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of January 5, flight restrictions were introduced at the Kazan International Airport in Russia "for security reasons" due to a possible drone attack.