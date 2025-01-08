Crowd Analytics Market Anticipated To Attain $5.7 Billion By 2030, At 20.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crowd Analytics Market

Rise in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, growth in IoT adoption

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Crowd Analytics was valued at $912.68 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, upsurge in the number of and train passengers, rising concerns of security and surveillance, and growth in IoT adoption across several industry verticals are the major drivers of the global crowd analytics market. However, the lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and increase in ICT spending across developed nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 301 Pages) at:By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to grow a fastest CAGR during the crowd analytics market forecast period . The cloud-based deployment model does not involve capital cost and is low on maintenance requirements. Hence, it is mostly preferred by SMEs. Direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost effectiveness of cloud deployment are some of the advantages offered by this model, which are anticipated to boost the 0 market growth.On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the most lucrative segment and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsThe global economy has suffered as a result of COVID-19's resurgence. Crowd analytics market trends from a few industrial verticals have resulted in significant financial losses, owing to the lockdowns imposed by governments throughout the globe to prevent further spread of the contamination. Retail outlets; stores; shopping malls; workplaces & working environments; transportation frameworks such as aircraft, rail, street, ; motels; restaurants; bars & clubs; schools; universities; and colleges are significantly impacted. In addition, public gatherings have been kept to minimum. However, restrictions are gradually being relaxed to aid the recovery of the affected regions and to re-energize the global economy. This is expected to support the growth of crowd analytics industry in future.Based on application, the market is segmented into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. The mobility & tracking segment held the largest share in 2016, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% through 2022.The key players profiled in this report includeSAVANNAH SIMULATIONS AG, GEODAN NEXT, MIRA, WALKBASE, SPIGIT, NEC CORPORATION, CROWD VISION LIMITED, CROWD DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL, AGT INTERNATIONAL GMBH, NOKIA CORPORATIONGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors, such as market developments, strong economic growth, ongoing commercialization, and increased in ICT spending by government on various projects including, home land security, tourism, and other people management programs.The global crowd analytics market size is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:The global crowd analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion's share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:Edge Computing Market -DevOps Market -premium messaging market -image recognition market -

