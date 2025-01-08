Dreamsmart Starv Air2 Debuted At CES 2025, Leading A New Trend In Smart Wearables

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The booth of DreamSmart and its partner Captify were surrounded by audiences who paid great attention to StarV Air2 and other products. Founded by hearing-impaired Tom Pritsky, Captify aims to improve social communication for the hearing-impaired through visualization technology, and its prototype products have attracted extensive attention on social networks in the United States. The cooperation between DreamSmart and Captify aims to bring more innovative products and services to the hearing-impaired and promote the of a barrier-free society.

As a blockbuster new product launched by DreamSmart under the "All in AI" strategy, StarV Air2 provides a new communication tool for the hearing impaired. Its speech transcription function can convert the picked-up audio source into clear subtitles and display them on the glasses quickly and accurately, meeting the needs of the hearing impaired in multiple scenarios such as travel, classes, training, medical treatment, business meetings, etc.

StarV Air2 has added a new "real-time calling translation" function, which can receive speech in real-time during a call, automatically identify and translate the call content, and then generate a text record with one click, so that the hearing-impaired can answer calls without worrying about communication barriers and participate in communication more confidently.

Adopting an advanced optical waveguide display solution, StarV Air2 weighs only 44g and has a thin and stylish design that is no different from that of ordinary glasses, bringing users a comfortable wearing experience throughout the day. In addition, StarV Air2 is also equipped with the self-developed StarVision optical waveguide display system and the "Hummingbird Mini II" MicroLED single green light engine to achieve a delicate and clear solid color display effect.

In terms of interaction design, taking into full account users' usage habits and needs, StarV Air2 supports multiple interaction methods such as AI-driven voice interaction, touchpad interaction via smartphone APP, StarV Ring2 smart ring control interaction, and physical button interaction via power buttons and scrolls, allowing users to easily and conveniently operate glasses. At the same time, StarV Air2 also offers excellent sound quality, so that it can replace daily Bluetooth headphones to meet the listening needs of users in various scenarios.

Driven by AI technology, StarV Air2 is gradually becoming an important AI implementation hardware in the form of smart glasses and has shown unique competitive advantages. For example, StarV Air2's AI-driven real-time dialogue translation supports 13 languages such as English, Japanese, Russian, and French, changing the way users communicate with the world; its AI-driven flash memory and shorthand can directly evoke the AI voice assistant to generate text records and list them into the to-do list, greatly facilitating users' lives; the AI meeting assistant can not only intelligently prompt words during speeches but also generate meeting minutes summary based on the meeting speech to continuously improve office efficiency.

DreamSmart has become a pioneer in the industry in the AR field. The StarV series of smart glasses have accompanied users to travel in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and their core function of "multilingual AI translation" has been used for more than 100,000 hours in total, fully demonstrating the global influence of the products.

As a global technology company, DreamSmart has always adhered to a global vision and accelerated the expansion of overseas markets, with XR smart glasses being sold in North America, Europe and other regions, smartphones being sold in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe and other regions, bringing a multi-terminal, full-scenario and immersive integrated experience to global users.

In the future, DreamSmart will continue to carry out technological innovation and actively practice the concept of technology for good to provide more support for the hearing-impaired using the power of technology. At the same time, DreamSmart will continue to deepen the "All in AI" strategy and thoroughly develop the industrial layout of "smartphones + XR + smart cars", so as to promote the construction of an AI ecosystem that integrates software and hardware, interconnects multiple terminals, and covers all scenarios.

SOURCE DreamSmart