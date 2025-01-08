Arab Energy Organization: Pillar Of Arab Cooperation For 57 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Khaled Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Over the past 57 years, the Arab Organization (AEO), formerly known as the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC), has played a pivotal role in fostering energy cooperation among Arab nations, and has become a cornerstone in advancing joint Arab action.

Founded on January 9, 1968, through an agreement signed in Beirut by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Libya, the organization was established as a specialized regional Arab body with an international character, and Kuwait was chosen as its headquarters.

Since its inception, AEO's membership has expanded, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Algeria joined in 1970, followed by Syria and Iraq in 1972, and Egypt in 1973. Tunisia joined in 1982, although its membership was suspended in 1986.

On this occasion, AEO Secretary-General Jamal Al-Loughani told KUNA Wednesday that the organization's primary goal is to foster cooperation among member states in various economic activities within the petroleum industry, which includes strengthening relations among members and safeguarding their legitimate interests in the industry, both individually and collectively.

Al-Loughani highlighted the organization's efforts to ensure the fair and equitable delivery of petroleum to consumer markets while creating favorable conditions for the petroleum industry in member states.

He also emphasized the organization's focus on promoting shared economic benefits through initiatives such as the establishment of companies jointly owned by member states, which significantly contributes to the development of the Arab petroleum industry over the decades.

As energy industries evolve, with growing emphasis on renewable and sustainable energy and stricter environmental regulations, AEO has adapted to these changes. In December 2022, its council issued Resolution No. 109/9 to review and modernize the organization's objectives, activities, and even its name.

After two years of extensive effort, the 113th Ministerial Meeting of AEO, held in December 2024 in Kuwait, culminated in a decision to restructuring and redrafting of the agreement establishing it, modernizing its operations, and renaming it the Arab Energy Organization (AEO).

According to Al-Loughani, this decision empowers the organization's General Secretariat to continue developing its activities and the first phase of the reform project, which involved proposing amendments, has been completed.

These amendments will take effect once ratified by the legislative authorities in each member state.

Al-Loughani noted that Saudi Arabia proposed the restructuring initiative, which required a comprehensive study of recent developments and challenges in the energy sector at national, regional, and global levels.

The decision also aims to strengthen AEO's role as a catalyst for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and addressing challenges in the energy sector. It seeks to build national capacities within member states, further supporting their economies, where energy plays a crucial role.

Al-Loughani expressed gratitude for this backing and praised Kuwait's ongoing leadership in hosting the organization. (end)

